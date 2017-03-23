版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Canada Rare Earth enters into second set of hedged purchase and sale agreements

March 23 Canada Rare Earth Corp-

* Canada Rare Earth enters into a second set of hedged purchase and sale agreements

* Canada Rare Earth - has entered into next set of hedged contracts to purchase and sell 310 metric tons of rare earth concentrate with locked in gross profits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐