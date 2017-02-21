版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 23:21 BJT

BRIEF-Canada Strategic Metals announces C$2.5 million marketed private placement of flow-through common shares

Feb 21 Canada Strategic Metals Inc

* Canada Strategic Metals announces c$2.5 million marketed private placement of flow-through common shares

* Offering will consist of sale of 14.3 million flow-through common shares of company at a price of c$0.175 per flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
