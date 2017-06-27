版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Canada Strategic says increased number of shares reserved for issuance under its stock option plan by 4.25 million

June 27 Canada Strategic Metals Inc

* Has increased number of shares reserved for issuance under its stock option plan by 4.25 million

* Total number of shares issuable under plan now stands at 10.29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐