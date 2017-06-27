BRIEF-Canada Strategic says increased number of shares reserved for issuance under its stock option plan by 4.25 million

BRIEF-Paychex reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.54/shr
* Paychex, Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results
June 27 Canada Strategic Metals Inc
* Has increased number of shares reserved for issuance under its stock option plan by 4.25 million
* Total number of shares issuable under plan now stands at 10.29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penn Virginia Corporation provides operational update and announces borrowing base increase to $200 million
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program