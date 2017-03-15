版本:
BRIEF-Canadabis says it has changed its year‐end to Dec 31 from Nov 30

March 15 Canadabis Capital Inc

* Canadabis announces change of year end

* Canadabis capital inc says that it has changed its year‐end to december 31st from november 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
