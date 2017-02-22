版本:
BRIEF-Canada's competition bureau sues Hudson's Bay over alleged deceptive regular price claims

Feb 22 Canada's Competition Bureau:

* Canada's competition bureau sues Hudson's Bay over alleged deceptive regular price claims and clearance sales

* Investigation found HBC engaged in deceptive marketing practices by offering sleep sets at grossly inflated regular prices

* Canada's competition bureau has filed an application with competition tribunal seeking payment of an administrative monetary penalty by HBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
