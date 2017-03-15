版本:
BRIEF-Canada's Morneau expects banks to adhere to highest standards -spokeswoman

March 15 (Reuters) -

* Spokeswoman for Canada finance minister says government confident FCAC will carefully examine issue of banks' business practices

* Canada finance minister expects all financial institutions to adhere to highest standards in their consumer protection obligations -spokeswoman Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
