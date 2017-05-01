BRIEF-Canada's Morneau: pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Home Capital Group Inc
* Canada's Morneau says is pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants
* Canada's Morneau says has seen proof over last few days "the system is working as it should"
* Canada's Morneau says will continue to monitor developments closely; has been in touch with heads of federal regulatory agencies to discuss ongoing situation
* Canada's Morneau says there is a strong regulatory framework in place that protects insured depositors and financial stability Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt