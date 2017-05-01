版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 00:59 BJT

BRIEF-Canada's Morneau: pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants

May 1 Home Capital Group Inc

* Canada's Morneau says is pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants

* Canada's Morneau says has seen proof over last few days "the system is working as it should"

* Canada's Morneau says will continue to monitor developments closely; has been in touch with heads of federal regulatory agencies to discuss ongoing situation

* Canada's Morneau says there is a strong regulatory framework in place that protects insured depositors and financial stability Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐