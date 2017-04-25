BRIEF-Canada's natural resources minister: WTO or NAFTA challenges are options open to us

April 25 (Reuters) -
* Canada's natural resources minister on U.S. decision on
softwood lumber: we have prevailed in the past and will do so
again
* Canada's natural resources minister: our government is
taking immediate action to help affected companies, communities
and workers
* Canada's natural resources minister: we will continue to
press American counterparts to rescind this unwarranted trade
action
* Canada's natural resources minister: we remain confident
negotiated settlement on softwood is possible and in best
interests of both countries
* Canada's natural resources minister, asked what he thinks
is behind recent U.S. comments on dairy, lumber industries,
says, "I have no idea"
* Canada's natural resources minister: irritants in
Canada-U.S. trading relationship are not new
* Canada's natural resources minister: if we look at history
of lumber dispute, there will inevitably be job losses from
tariffs on softwood
* Canada's natural resources minister, asked whether will
file WTO or NAFTA challenges, says those options are open to us
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr)