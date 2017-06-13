BRIEF-Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding for about C$2.3 bln

June 13 Peak 10 Inc-
* Shaw Communications Inc. Announces sale of Viawest to Peak
10 for approximately c$2.3 billion
* Shaw Communications Inc - consideration pursuant to
transaction is comprised of all cash
* Shaw Communications - expects to realize net cash proceeds
from deal of about c$900 million after repayment of viawest
level indebtedness of about us$580 million
* Shaw Communications - entered into share purchase
agreement with gi partners portfolio co peak 10 holding corp to
sell 100% of wholly-owned unit viawest
