BRIEF-Canada's Trudeau: will always defend Bombardier, aerospace industry

May 19 Bombardier Inc

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we will always defend Bombardier and the Canadian aerospace industry For story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
