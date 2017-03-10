BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology reports proposed offering of $300 mln senior unsecured notes

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
March 10 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Announces proposed offering of $300 million senior unsecured notes and tender offer for existing 7.375 pct notes
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp- intends to conduct private placement offering of $300.0 million amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology - will use proceeds from offering,credit facility,to buy outstanding $300.0 million, 7.375 pct notes due april, 2020
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp-after completion of offerings, co plans to redeem all of 7.375 pct notes that are not tendered to tender offer
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing