BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces termination of previously announced tender offer and concurrent proposed note offering

March 17 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp

* Canadian energy services & technology corp. Announces termination of previously announced tender offer and concurrent proposed note offering

* Canadian energy services & technology- elected to terminate offer to purchase for cash any and all of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due april 17, 2020

* Canadian energy services-to terminate its offer to buy for cash any, all of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due april 17, 2020 with cusip number 13566waa6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
