BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces termination of previously announced tender offer and concurrent proposed note offering

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp
* Canadian energy services & technology corp. Announces termination of previously announced tender offer and concurrent proposed note offering
* Canadian energy services & technology- elected to terminate offer to purchase for cash any and all of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due april 17, 2020
* Canadian energy services-to terminate its offer to buy for cash any, all of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due april 17, 2020 with cusip number 13566waa6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: