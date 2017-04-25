版本:
BRIEF-Canadian International Minerals acquires ISKO Gold Project in Windfall lake

April 25 Canadian International Minerals Inc

* Acquires ISKO Gold Project in Windfall Lake / Urban-Barry Gold Camp

* To acquire 100 pct interest in project, company will issue 3.5 million shares and grant 2 pct royalty to vendors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
