BRIEF-Canadian National-announces ratification of new 5-yr collective labour agreement by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers system council 11

April 26 Canadian National Railway Co

* Announces ratification of new 5-year collective labour agreement by international brotherhood of electrical workers system council 11

* Agreement is retroactive to jan. 1, 2017,runs through dec. 31, 2021

* Says agreement "provides wage increases in each year and benefit improvements" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
