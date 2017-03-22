BRIEF-Canadian National Railway to purchase its common shares under specific share repurchase program

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Canadian National Railway Co
* CN to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program
* Canadian National Railway Co says purchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares (bid) announced on Oct. 25, 2016
* Canadian National Railway says will enter into an agreement with a third party to repurchase shares through daily purchases
* Says third party will purchase cn's common shares on open market in accordance with rules applicable to bid
* Canadian National Railway Co says agreement with third party to repurchase maximum of 1.8 million common shares
* Canadian National - price CN will pay for shares bought from third party to be negotiated by CN, third party; price will be at discount to prevailing market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.