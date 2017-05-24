版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1.8 bln in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes

May 23 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of medium-term notes to finance acquisition of working interest in Athabasca Oil Sands Project

* Priced C$900 million 2020 2.05 percent notes at C$99.977

* Priced C$600 million 2026 3.42 percent notes at C$100

* Priced C$300 million 2047 4.85 percent notes at C$100.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
