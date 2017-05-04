BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Qtrly earnings per share $0.22

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd:
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces 2017 first quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.22
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - company's corporate production volumes averaged 876,907 boe/d in q1/17, representing a 4 pct increase from q1/16 levels
* Qtrly ffo per share $1.46
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - forecasts annual 2017 production levels to average between 550,000 and 590,000 bbl/d of crude oil
* Canadian Natural Resources - q2/17 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 544,000 and 570,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.