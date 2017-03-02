BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources qtrly FFO per share $1.50

March 2 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 fourth
quarter and year end results
* Canadian natural resources ltd sees 6% production growth
with a $3.9 billion capital program for 2017
* Qtrly FFO per share $ 1.50
* Qtrly corporate production volumes averaged 859,577 boe/d
* Canadian natural sees 2017 production to average
550,000-590,000 bbl/d crude oil and ngls and 1,700 - 1,760
mmcf/d of natural gas, before royalties
* Board approved its intention to buy back up to 27.8
million of its common shares
* Co's 2017 horizon annual production guidance remains
unchanged, is targeted to range from 170,000 bbl/d to 184,000
bbl/d of sco
* Canadian natural resources sees q1 production before
royalties to average 591,000 -615,000 bbl/d crude oil and ngls
and 1,700 - 1,740 mmcf/d natural gas
* Q1 production guidance before royalties is forecast to
average between 591,000 and 615,000 bbl/d of crude oil
* 2017 total natural gas annual production guidance remains
unchanged and is targeted to range from 1,700 mmcf/d to 1,760
mmcf/d
* Reduced supply resulted in natural gas storage inventories
returning to historically normal levels by end of 2016
* Canadian natural resources ltd - board of directors
approved a 10% increase to quarterly dividend from $0.25 per
share to $0.275 per share
* 2017 capital expenditures are targeted to be approximately
$3.9 billion
