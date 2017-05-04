版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Natural still eyeing any assets for sale in core area

May 4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Says will evaluate all assets for sale within its core area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
