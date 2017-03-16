版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Pacific CEO Harrison's 2016 total compensation was $18.8 mln

March 16 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - CEO E.H. Harrison's 2016 total compensation was $18.8 million versus $20.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - president and chief operating officer K.E. Creel's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $7.7 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2m45n5c) Further company coverage:
