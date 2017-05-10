版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Pacific says all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at AGM passed

May 10 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP announces results of annual meeting of shareholders and director elections

* Says all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at AGM have been passed

* Canadian Pacific-resolution related to election of all 10 nominees listed in management proxy circular dated March 16, 2017 as directors was passed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
