BRIEF-Canadian Pacific says all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at AGM passed

June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:
* CP announces results of annual meeting of shareholders and director elections
* Says all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at AGM have been passed
* Canadian Pacific-resolution related to election of all 10 nominees listed in management proxy circular dated March 16, 2017 as directors was passed
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit