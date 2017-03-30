版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五

BRIEF-Canadian PM, pressed on increased compensation for Bombardier executives, says respects free market

March 30 Bombardier Inc

* Canadian Prime Minister, pressed on increased compensation for Bombardier executives, says we respect the free market and choices companies make Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
