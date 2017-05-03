版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Solar appoints Daul as vice president, americas, energy group

May 3 Canadian Solar Inc:

* Canadian solar appoints TY Daul as vice president, americas, energy group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
