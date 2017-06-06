BRIEF-Canadian Solar Q1 non-GAAP adjusted loss per share $0.10

June 6 Canadian Solar Inc:
* Canadian Solar reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 loss per share $0.23
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $615 million to $635 million
* Q1 revenue $677 million versus I/B/E/S view $609.9 million
* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,480 MW, compared
to 1,612 MW in Q4 of 2016
* Says inventories as of March 31, 2017 were $274.5 million,
compared to $295.4 million as of December 31, 2016
* Qtrly gross margin was 13.5%, compared to 13.9% (excluding
AD/CVD true-up provision of $44.1 million) in Q4 of 2016
* Expects that its total worldwide module manufacturing
capacity will exceed 7.0 GW by December 31, 2017
* Sees Q2 total solar module shipments to be in range of
approximately 1,530 MW to 1,580 MW
* Says gross margin for Q2 is expected to be between 13% and
15%
* Company's solar cell manufacturing capacity, as of March
31, 2017, was 3.77 GW, and is expected to reach 4.49 GW by June
30, 2017
* Continues to expect it will connect approximately 1 GW to
1.2 GW of new solar projects globally in 2017
* Total module shipments in 2017 are now expected to be in
range of 6.0 to 6.5 GW
* Company is facing an "overwhelming demand" for its solar
modules in China market at this moment
* Continues to expect its cost of production will decrease
throughout year
* "Expect to receive further compensation in Q2 this year
for tornado damage and losses of our Funing cell factory"
* Plans to expand ingot, wafer, cell and module capacities
to 1.1 GW, 4.0 GW, 4.49 GW and 7.04 GW, respectively, by Dec 31,
2017
* Q2 revenue view $810.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP adjusted loss per share $0.10
* For Q2 of 2017, company expects total solar module
shipments to be in range of approximately 1,530 MW to 1,580 MW
