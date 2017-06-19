版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Solar says Edf Energies Nouvelles to acquire co's Pirapora II solar energy project in Brazil

June 19 Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar -acquisition of 80% interest in co's pirapora ii solar energy project in brazil by edf energies nouvelles' local subsidiary, edf en do brasil

* Canadian Solar Inc - 115 mwp pirapora ii project will start construction in fall of 2017 and is expected to reach commercial operation in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐