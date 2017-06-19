BRIEF-Canadian Solar says Edf Energies Nouvelles to acquire co's Pirapora II solar energy project in Brazil

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Canadian Solar Inc
* Canadian Solar -acquisition of 80% interest in co's pirapora ii solar energy project in brazil by edf energies nouvelles' local subsidiary, edf en do brasil
* Canadian Solar Inc - 115 mwp pirapora ii project will start construction in fall of 2017 and is expected to reach commercial operation in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.