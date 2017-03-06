版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Solar says received $20 mln unsecured funding from China, Portuguese-speaking countries cooperation

March 6 Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian solar inc- received us$20 million unsecured funding from china and portuguese-speaking countries cooperation and development fund

* Canadian solar inc- funding to support development of eligible projects in brazil, including 191 mwp pirapora i project in state of minas gerais Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
