BRIEF-Canadian Solar secures project financing from Prudential Capital group and U.S. Bank

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Canadian Solar Inc
* Canadian Solar secures project financing from Prudential Capital Group and U.S. Bank
* Canadian Solar Inc - has secured financing for its 92 MWP is-42 solar power project near Fayetteville, North Carolina
* Canadian Solar - Prudential Capital group will provide a $97 million debt facility, including tax equity bridge loan, term loan, revolving loan to project
* Canadian Solar Inc - USBCDC, a division of U.S. Bank will make a tax equity investment in project under a separate agreement
* Canadian Solar Inc - 92 MWP project is currently under construction and is expected to reach commercial operation in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.