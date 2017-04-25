BRIEF-Canadian Solar secures project financing from Prudential Capital group and U.S. Bank

April 25 Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar secures project financing from Prudential Capital Group and U.S. Bank

* Canadian Solar Inc - has secured financing for its 92 MWP is-42 solar power project near Fayetteville, North Carolina

* Canadian Solar - Prudential Capital group will provide a $97 million debt facility, including tax equity bridge loan, term loan, revolving loan to project

* Canadian Solar Inc - USBCDC, a division of U.S. Bank will make a tax equity investment in project under a separate agreement

* Canadian Solar Inc - 92 MWP project is currently under construction and is expected to reach commercial operation in Q3 of 2017