BRIEF-Canadian Solar signs PPAs with Solar Energy Corporation of India

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
March 14 Canadian Solar Inc:
* Canadian Solar Inc - secured power purchase agreements for an aggregate 80 mwac of solar power projects with Solar Energy Corporation Of India
* Canadian Solar Inc - projects are scheduled to commence operations by late 2017 and will generate clean solar electricity for seci over next 25 years
* Canadian Solar Inc - projects are scheduled to commence operations by late 2017 and will generate Clean Solar Electricity for seci over next 25 years
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.