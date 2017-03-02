BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.56

March 2 Canadian Western Bank
* CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance
including record total revenues
* Q1 adjusted cash earnings per share c$0.61
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Canadian Western Bank - qtrly net interest income $156.4
million versus $144.1 million
* Canadian Western -continue to "carefully monitor loan
portfolio for signs of weakness resulting from lagging impact of
2015 - 2016 regional recession"
* Canadian Western Bank - expect earnings growth and
profitability to fall below our medium-term target ranges in
fiscal 2017
