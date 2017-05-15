版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Zinc reports Q1 net loss of $2.6 mln

May 15 Canadian Zinc Corp

* Canadian Zinc reports financial results and activity update for first quarter of 2017

* Qtrly net loss and comprehensive loss of $2,562,000 versus $777,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐