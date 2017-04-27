BRIEF-Canam Group announces going-private transaction

April 27 Canam Group Inc:
* Canam Group announces going-private transaction by a group
of investors led by the Dutil family
* Canam Group Inc - deal for $12.30 per share in cash.
* Canam Group Inc - purchase of 100% of equity of canam
represents a total enterprise value of approximately $875
million
* Canam Group Inc - Canam will maintain its head office in
Québec
* Canam Group Inc - board of directors of Canam unanimously
approved transaction
* Canam Group - upon completion of transaction, AIP will own
a majority of issued and outstanding shares of Canam and control
its board of directors
* Canam Group -Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec and
fonds de Solidarité Ftq are expected to participate in
transaction as equity investors
* Canam Group Inc says investors have agreed to pay
corporation a termination fee of $14 million if transaction is
not completed in certain circumstances
* Canam- Each director and senior officer of canam has
agreed to support and vote all of such individual's shares in
favour of arrangement resolution
* Canam Group Inc - Canam shareholders holding approximately
14.0% of outstanding shares have agreed to vote their shares in
favour of transaction
* Canam Group - Dutil family, American Industrial partners
will acquire all shares, except for about 4.7 million shares
already owned by Dutil Family Group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: