公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Cancer Genetic Q4 loss per share $0.15

March 23 Cancer Genetics Inc:

* Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces record revenue for fourth quarter and full-year 2016 and provides 2017 business update

* Q4 loss per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue rose 32 percent to $7.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
