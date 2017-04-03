版本:
BRIEF-Cancer Genetics and Mendel.ai announce strategic partnership

April 3 Cancer Genetics Inc

* Cancer Genetics, Inc. and Mendel.ai announce strategic partnership enabling artificial intelligence in precision medicine to drive personalized treatment and accelerate clinical trial matching for cancer care

* Cancer Genetics - expect that initial partners will be using Mendel.ai system during Q2 of 2017 with wider rollout through Q3 and Q4 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
