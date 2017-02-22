版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-Cancer Genetics says received approval for a $1 mln gross tax credit from New Jersey technology business tax certificate transfer program

Feb 22 Cancer Genetics Inc

* Cancer Genetics Inc - received approval for a $1.0 million gross tax credit from New Jersey technology business tax certificate transfer program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
