BRIEF-Candente Copper says agrees debt settlement with Energold Drilling Corp

Feb 23 Candente Copper Corp

* Entered into debt settlement agreement with Energold Drilling Corp. In respect of drilling services provided by Energold to Candente

* For debt of C$150,000, co has issued to energold a total of 1.25 million units of candente copper at $0.12 per unit