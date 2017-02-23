BRIEF-Candente Copper says agrees debt settlement with Energold Drilling Corp

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Candente Copper Corp
* Entered into debt settlement agreement with Energold Drilling Corp. In respect of drilling services provided by Energold to Candente
* For debt of C$150,000, co has issued to energold a total of 1.25 million units of candente copper at $0.12 per unit
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans