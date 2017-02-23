版本:
BRIEF-Candente Copper says agrees debt settlement with Energold Drilling Corp

Feb 23 Candente Copper Corp

* Entered into debt settlement agreement with Energold Drilling Corp. In respect of drilling services provided by Energold to Candente

* For debt of C$150,000, co has issued to energold a total of 1.25 million units of candente copper at $0.12 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
