公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Candente Copper says Paul H. Barry resigns as independent director

March 1 Candente Copper Corp:

* Candente Copper announces resignation of Mr. Paul H. Barry as independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
