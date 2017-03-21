版本:
2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Candlewood Investment Group reports 9.1 pct passive stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc as on March 21, 2017

March 21 Candlewood Investment Group LP:

* Candlewood Investment Group LP reports 9.1 pct passive stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc as on March 21, 2017 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nxrO2p) Further company coverage:
