版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Canex Metals signs letter of intent to acquire high grade gold silver prospect

April 4 Canex Metals Inc:

* Canex Metals Inc. Signs letter of intent to acquire high grade gold silver prospect from Altius Resources Inc.

* Canex Metals Inc - has signed a letter of intent to acquire a 100% interest in Gibson prospect from Altius Resources Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
