July 26 (Reuters) - Canfor Pulp Products Inc

* Canfor Pulp announces Northwood and Taylor pulp mill energy projects

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - Northwood project will install a new 32 megawatt condensing turbo-generator for an estimated cost of $65 million

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - Taylor Project will upgrade refining line for an estimated cost of $40 million