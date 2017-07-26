BRIEF-Canfor reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.78

1 分钟阅读
July 26 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp
* Canfor reports results for second quarter of 2017
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.78
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Canfor Corp - Lumber demand in North America remained relatively stable in Q2 of 2017
* Canfor Corp - Results in Q3 of 2017 will reflect a scheduled maintenance outage at Canfor Pulp's intercontinental pulp mill
* Canfor Corp - Qtrly sales $1,185.2 million versus $1,022.3 million
* Canfor Corp - Forest fire season in Western Canada to date has had no material financial impact on Canfor's operations
* Q2 revenue view c$1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Canfor - Continuation of current hot and dry weather in BC interior will increase risks of material disruption to co's fibre procurement efforts