BRIEF-Canlan Q4 earnings per share $0.17

March 22 Canlan Ice Sports Corp:

* Canlan scores record revenue and EBITDA results in 2016 and continues dividend

* Q4 revenue of $23.8 million increased by $1.0 million or 4.2% compared to prior year

* Qtrly same store revenue of $23.3 million, increased by $0.5 million or 2.0% from 2015

* Canlan Ice Sports Corp - board approved continuation of quarterly dividend policy and declared eligible dividends totaling $0.02 per common share

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
