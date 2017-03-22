BRIEF-Canlan Q4 earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 22 Canlan Ice Sports Corp:
* Canlan scores record revenue and EBITDA results in 2016 and continues dividend
* Q4 revenue of $23.8 million increased by $1.0 million or 4.2% compared to prior year
* Qtrly same store revenue of $23.3 million, increased by $0.5 million or 2.0% from 2015
* Canlan Ice Sports Corp - board approved continuation of quarterly dividend policy and declared eligible dividends totaling $0.02 per common share
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm