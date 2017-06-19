版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 01:50 BJT

BRIEF-Cannaroyalty signs term sheet with institutional investor for $12 mln debenture financing and formation of joint venture

June 19 Cannaroyalty Corp

* Cannaroyalty signs term sheet with institutional investor for $12 million debenture financing and formation of joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
