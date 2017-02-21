版本:
BRIEF-Canoe EIT Income Fund announces preferred unit offering

Feb 21 Canoe EIT Income Fund -

* Canoe EIT Income Fund announces preferred unit offering

* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
