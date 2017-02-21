版本:
BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp enters into memorandum of understanding with Namaste Technologies

Feb 21 Canopy Growth Corp:

* Canopy Growth Corp - has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Namaste Technologies Inc

* Canopy Growth Corp - commercial aspects of partnership will be further expanded through a multi-function working group of Namaste and Canopy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
