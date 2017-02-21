BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp enters into memorandum of understanding with Namaste Technologies

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Canopy Growth Corp:
* Canopy Growth Corp - has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Namaste Technologies Inc
* Canopy Growth Corp - commercial aspects of partnership will be further expanded through a multi-function working group of Namaste and Canopy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett