BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp renews agreement with XIB Consulting

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Canopy Growth Corp
* Canopy Growth Corporation renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc.
* Canopy Growth - Has renewed engagement agreement with XIB Consulting Inc. that co announced on April 7, 2016 and subsequently renewed October 7, 2016
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board

* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs