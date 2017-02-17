版本:
BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp renews agreement with XIB Consulting

Feb 17 Canopy Growth Corp

* Canopy Growth Corporation renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc.

* Canopy Growth - Has renewed engagement agreement with XIB Consulting Inc. that co announced on April 7, 2016 and subsequently renewed October 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
