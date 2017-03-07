版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 22:20 BJT

BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp says conducted thorough due diligence during process of acquiring Mettrum Health Corp

March 7 Canopy Growth Corp

* Canopy Growth Corp says conducted thorough due diligence during process of acquiring Mettrum Health Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
