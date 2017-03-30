版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五

BRIEF-Canstar Resources amends exploration plans for Kenora Gold project, revisits Mary March project

March 30 Canstar Resources Inc:

* Canstar Resources amends exploration plans for Kenora Gold project and revisits Mary March project

* Canstar Resources - due to contractor delays that may continue until spring breakup, co determined to delay commencement of next phase of drilling on project

* Canstar- drilling will commence in June, combined with other drilling planned for spring, additional surface exploration work for Kenora gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
