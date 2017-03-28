BRIEF-Canwel Building Materials announces $35 mln bought deal equity financing

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd :
* Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd announces $35 million bought deal equity financing
* Canwel Building Materials- net proceeds of offering are expected to be used to initially reduce indebtedness under co's existing revolving credit facility
* Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd - evaluating additional acquisitions of U.S. and Canadian pressure-treated wood operations
* Canwel Building Materials - as per financing, underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 5.7 million shares of co, at $6.10/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.