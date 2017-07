July 27 (Reuters) - Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd

* Canwel Building Materials announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue c$320 million versus I/B/E/S view C$301.2 million

* Q2 EBITDA C$20.5 million

* Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd qtrly net earnings increased by 13.4% to $11.0 million, before non-recurring items

* Q2 revenue view C$301.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: