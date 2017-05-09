版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Canwel Building Materials reports Q1 revenue of C$223 mln

May 9 Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd

* Canwel Building Materials announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue C$223 million versus I/B/E/S view C$217.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
